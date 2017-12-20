MPs brand homelessness a ‘national crisis’

MPs have branded homelessness “a national crisis”, condemning the government for its “unacceptably complacent” response.

A damning report by the cross-party public accounts committee says the number of people sleeping rough has soared 134% since 2011, describing the government’s efforts to eliminate rough sleeping as the ‘”tip of the iceberg”.

Ministers insist they’re providing more than a billion pounds to reduce all forms of homelessness by 2020. In the latest in our week-long series on the issue, we have been talking to homeless people in Liverpool and Manchester to see what support is being offered to people with nowhere else to go.