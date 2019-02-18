MPs brand Facebook ‘digital gangsters’

Social media platforms like Facebook should be subject to compulsory new regulations to stop the spread of disinformation, according to a Commons committee which has spent a year and a half investigating fake news.

In a damning report, they accused social media firms of behaving like “digital gangsters”, and said Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg showed “contempt” towards Parliament by failing to appear before MPs.

And they warn that if urgent action isn’t taken, British democracy will be at risk.