Moving tributes have been paid to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack – as the public inquiry heard from their friends and families.

Bereaved relatives will present a series of “pen portraits” over the next two weeks – allowing them to share some personal memories of those who died.

First to speak was the father of 29-year-old Martyn Hett, who said his son had “lit up everyone around him”.

Our north of England correspondent Clare Fallon reports.