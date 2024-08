The funeral has taken place today of 9 year old Alice da Silva Aguiar who died in the Southport attacks. Crowds lined the streets as the procession made it’s way through to St Patrick’s Church to allow the community to say one final goodbye.

Alice died in the attacks that also took the lives of Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Stancombe, 7, on the 29th July, the aftermath of which saw a wave of violent rioting across England and Northern Ireland.

From Southport, Jane Dodge reports.