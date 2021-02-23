Violence on the doorstep: the mothers fighting for a safe home

Jackie Long asks whether families caught up in criminal exploitation should be given the same priority as victims of domestic violence when it comes to providing safe accommodation.

Over the past 18 months our social affairs editor, Jackie Long, has been investigating the lives, and deaths, of young people caught up in criminal exploitation. She’s discovered families living with violence on the doorstep and has seen others who have moved so many times making huge sacrifices while trying to secure safe housing. She asks whether families caught up in criminal exploitation should be given the same priority as victims of domestic violence when it comes to providing safe accommodation.

