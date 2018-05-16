Mother of boy with cancer pleads with Jeremy Hunt

The forecast for the next 5 days
The mother of a little boy who died from a rare form of childhood cancer has appealed to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to intervene in a funding row over a drug which could cure other children. Gemma Lowery, whose six-year-old son Bradley suffered from neuroblastoma, wants an antibody treatment to be made available on the English NHS. But the health watchdog NICE has voiced concerns about the drug’s long-term benefits and its price.