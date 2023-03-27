Mother of boy restrained and handcuffed in viral video demands review of private security firms on high street

The mother of a 15-year-old boy grabbed by private security guards known as Rangers, and then arrested by police in Chichester has been speaking about her son’s ordeal after a video she posted of it went viral last week.

Kirsty Buchanan says her son was just shopping for shampoo in a branch of Superdrug and was targeted because he is black. She is furious that he was held for hours and believes he was the victim of assault.

Sussex Police say an investigation is being carried out.

Kirsty Buchanan is a journalist and former Conservative political adviser.