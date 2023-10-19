Mother of 13-year old boy rammed of bike by police says she feels ‘betrayed’ by Met

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was rammed off his bike by a police van and then surrounded by armed police after an officer mistook his toy water pistol for a real gun, says she feels ‘betrayed’ by the Metropolitan Police.

The boy, known as Child X, has been suffering nightmares since the incident in July.

Today campaigners said that black children were “routinely seen by police officers as adults instead of children” describing the way the boy was treated as institutionally racist. They’ve called on the Mayor of London and the Home Secretary to intervene in the case.

Leroy Logan is a former police officer Leroy Logan, who once served as a deputy borough commander in Hackney.