Female genital mutilation has been illegal in the UK for more than three decades, and the Government has pledged to wipe it out worldwide “in a generation”. But Channel 4 News has been speaking to one woman, a bank worker living in Scotland, who claims that if she and her children are deported to Nigeria, her husband may force their daughter to be cut. Theresa May was challenged about her case in the House of Commons today. Just to warn you, there are graphic details in this report.