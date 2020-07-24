Mother accuses police of racial profiling after 12-year-old son arrested by armed officers

A mother has accused the Metropolitan Police of racial profiling – after her 12-year-old son was handcuffed and arrested during a raid on their home by armed police in the middle of the night – after a passerby reported seeing “a black male with a gun” in the living room.

Mina Agyepong said dozens of officers with sniffer dogs searched the house in north London, finding nothing apart from a toy gun. The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Earlier we spoke to her and began by asking what happened that night.