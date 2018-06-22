Most voters back tough immigration targets

If Brexit means an end to freedom of movement, Britain will need a brand new immigration policy. Indeed it was the reason many people voted to leave. And while many have thrown up their hands in horror at what’s been going on at the Mexican border or in Italy and Hungary, an exclusive poll for this programme suggests Britain still wants big cuts to immigration. A majority support a cap of tens of thousands a year, and even after the Windrush scandal, they support the hostile environment immigration system. They also care more about cutting immigration than making sure job vacancies in the economy are filled.