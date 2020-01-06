Most prolific rapist in UK history jailed for life

Reynhard Sinaga raped so many men that his crimes were divided up into four different trials.

The mature student would drug his victims after luring them to his flat – but it all came to an end when one of them regained consciousness during the assault.

Police soon found the rapist had filmed his attacks and stolen trophies from the victims – so set about tracing as many as they could, most of whom didn’t even know they had been raped.