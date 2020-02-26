Most investigations into drug deaths in Scotland a ‘token effort’, says police officer

The drugs death rate in Scotland is now among the worst in the world.

But the majority of police investigations into drugs-related deaths are – a senior Police Scotland Officer told this programme – a “token effort”.

It comes as the UK and Scottish Governments are hosting rival drugs summits in the same Glasgow venue this week, addressing soaring death rates in Scotland and the UK.

Holyrood has demanded more powers to deal with the crisis, but questions are being asked about whether existing powers are being adequately used.