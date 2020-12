There have now been more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, underlining the seriousness of the crisis. Including another 27,052 new infections in the last 24 hours.

534 deaths have been reported, the official number of people who’ve now died from Covid 19 stands at 67,075 and 350,000 people in the UK have so far received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Our Health and Social Care Editor Victoria Macdonald explains from the newsroom.