More than 60 people from Windrush generation may have been wrongly deported

For weeks, the Home Office under Amber Rudd said repeatedly that they were not aware of any Windrush deportations,although they were checking. Today, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted that more than 60 people caught up in the Windrush scandal may have been wrongly deported, and there could be more. When he was appointed last month, Mr Javid said he would scrap the Home Office’s so-called “hostile environment” policy which led to so many people who came from the Caribbean before 1973 to fall foul of the immigration authorities. But if the case of one grandfather who lost his home is anything to go by, the policy is still being keenly felt.