More than 400 people have now been charged in connection with the recent disorder, with 64 people sent to jail.

Among those handed prison sentences today, a man who joined a mob storming a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, a man who live-streamed himself shouting racial slurs during riots in Sunderland, and a 53-year-old Cheshire woman who wrote a Facebook post calling for a mosque to be blown up ‘with the adults in it’.