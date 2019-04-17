More than 300 arrested at London climate change protests

The forecast for the next 5 days
Four environmental activists have glued themselves together and chained themselves to the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s house. Its unclear just how much disruption that has caused – but more than 300 people have now been arrested after 3 days of protests in London over climate change. ‘Extinction Rebellion’ has blocked traffic at major sites across the city and three activists today also glued themselves to a train at Canary Wharf station.