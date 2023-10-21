More than 20 Labour councillors resign following Starmer’s Israel comment

In the wake of its by-election success – Labour could face an uphill battle to win back Muslim voters – many of whom are considering deserting the party over its stance on Israel’s war with Hamas.

Although there’s widespread support inside the Labour Party for Sir Keir Starmer’s position – there have been at least 23 resignations and an open letter from 36 Labour councillors “unequivocally” distancing themselves from some of his remarks.

Tomorrow we’ll report on the Labour activists who support Israel – tonight our communities editor Darshna Soni has been to meet with one of those who has left the party.