More than 15m people receive first dose of Covid vaccine in the UK

While the Tory rebels say there is no justification for lockdown measures staying beyond April, we are at least starting to get clues about how the government plans to ease restrictions. Ministers have said that they want to start reopening schools in England on the 8th March. Non-essential shops and some outdoor sports could be back in April. We might even be allowed to eat together on Easter Sunday – but it will have to be al fresco.

The latest government figures show a further 258 deaths have been reported in the latest available 24-hour period bringing the official UK death total to 117,166.

And more than half a million people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. With more than 15 million people now having received their first dose, the Government has achieved its mid-February target.

.