Within the first half-hour of launch, there were 67,000 claims – as the government’s scheme to support businesses during the coronavirus crisis opened for applications.

Millions of workers have been put on temporary leave across the economy by the lockdown, but the Government has pledged to pay up to 80% of their wages.

It will be badly needed – a new report predicts British households could lose an average of £515 of their disposable income per month.