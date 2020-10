More than 100,000 people have signed a petition protesting over the planned deportation of Osime Brown, a 21-year-old autistic man who was jailed for a series of offences he committed as a teenager – including the theft of a mobile phone.

He’s now facing removal to Jamaica where he hasn’t set foot since he was four and has no family there. His supporters argue that he’s been failed by the system and would be put at risk if he’s deported.