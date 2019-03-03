More teenagers stabbed to death on weekend marred by knife crime

The friends of Jodie Chesney have been paying tribute to her at the East London park where she was stabbed to death in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

In Manchester police have identified the 17-year-old boy who died last night as Yousef Ghaleb Mackey, a pupil at a leading public school. New figures obtained by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme reveal the scale of the kife crime problem in England and Wales.

They show that there has been a 93 per cent rise in the number of children aged 16 and under being treated for assault by a knife or other sharp objects in the last five years.

Minnie Stephenson has the latest.