The Environment Minister Rebecca Pow says that even more homes would have been flooded if it weren’t for 20 years of flood defence investment.

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated – in one area, drinking water is running out, swollen rivers are threatening to breach flood barriers, while much of one sizeable town has been cut off.

Welcome to Britain, winter of 2020, in the midst of three consecutive weekends of major storms. As of this evening there are still 175 flood alerts in force, 147 flood warnings and 6 severe flood warnings.

