Momentum’s Michael Chessum: ‘It’s vital that a protest movement forms that can challenge the power of the government.’

The Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue parliament has been condemned by two former occupants of Number Ten.

But Boris Johnson said MPs trying to block a No Deal departure were damaging his chances of getting a deal with the EU.

Meanwhile, the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has encouraged people to come out on the streets tomorrow.

We’re joined by Michael Chessum, a self-described “hard left, hard remain” campaigner for Momentum, the group that has threatened to shut down the streets tomorrow in protest at the suspension of Parliament, and by Kulveer Ranger, who was an adviser to the now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when he was Mayor of London.