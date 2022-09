Fourteen-year-old Molly Russell viewed thousands of images of self-harm and suicide on social media before taking her own life in 2017.

Today, a coroner ruled that this material – on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest – contributed to Molly’s death “in a more than minimal way,” saying it “should not have been available for a child to see.”

This report contains details of the social media content that the coroner said contributed to Molly Russell’s death.