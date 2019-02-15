Modi warns of ‘crushing response’ after Kashmir suicide bombing

India’s Prime Minister has warned of a “crushing response” to a suicide bombing in Kashmir which killed more than 40 Indian police officers.

The attack has been claimed by a banned Pakistan-based militant group. Narendra Modi has vowed to ensure the “complete isolation” of Pakistan, beginning with economic sanctions.

Pakistan has denied any involvement and blames Indian domestic politics and alleged abuses in Kashmir by Indian forces. But this is a sudden flare-up in a disputed state over which four wars have already been fought.