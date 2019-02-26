Missing student Joy Morgan’s mother appeals to her church

Two months ago, midwifery student Joy Morgan attended a church celebration in Essex. It was the last time she was seen alive.

A police investigation has so far failed to find any trace of her. But today a man was re-arrested in connection with her disappearance. He’s being held on suspicion of murder.

This programme has established the church she was attending, called Israel United in Christ, is a line of inquiry in her disappearance. We have been speaking to her mother.