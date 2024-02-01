Missing monkey caught after five days in the Scottish Highlands

The great escape is finally over: a Japanese snow monkey who spent 5 days on the run in the Scottish Highlands has been caught. The 7 year old macaque – called Honshu – made his bid for freedom on Sunday night, breaking out of his enclosure in a wildlife park.

Keepers deployed thermal imaging drones in the exhaustive search – finally tracking him down in a back garden, where he was helping himself to some nuts left out for the birds. And a warning this report contains monkey puns that some viewers might find frankly groan-worthy