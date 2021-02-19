‘Missed chances’ to save woman killed by ex-partner

A coroner in Nottingham has declared that the probation service made a significant contribution to the murder of a woman by her former boyfriend.

Janet Scott was murdered in 2018 by Simon Mellors, who had already served a life sentence for killing his previous partner. Although he was out on licence, his probation officer failed to tell police that he had been stalking Janet Scott after she ended the relationship.

The coroner said the direct responsibility for her death sat solely with Mellors, but the Ministry of Justice has apologised for what it describes as missed opportunities.