Ministry of Justice admit to handing over incomplete Worboys dossier

The Ministry of Justice has admitted responsibility for submitting an incomplete dossier to the Parole Board panel which decided to release the black cab rapist John Worboys. But it said that the Parole Board did have sufficient evidence to conclude that Worboys should have stayed behind bars. The former head of the Parole Board, who was yesterday forced to resign, says the Ministry of Justice should take some of the blame for the mistakes made over the case.