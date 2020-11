The latest official coronavirus figures show there have been another 19,609 new cases across the UK in the last 24 hours. A further 529 deaths have also been reported, taking the total to 53,274.

It’s these kinds of figures which have created a huge dilemma for the government, determined not to be cast in the role of Christmas grinch.

All four nations are trying to work out a common approach to allow families to celebrate in some form during the festive period.