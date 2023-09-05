Ministers admit they don’t know full cost of RAAC repairs in schools

Rishi Sunak has come under more pressure over the concrete crisis, after claims that he only approved money for a fraction of the English schools which were bidding for refurbishment funds.

The Government scheme, set up when Mr Sunak was Chancellor, aimed to fix up some 500 sites over the next decade. But by 2021, the most recent figures available, just four schools had actually been rebuilt.

Ministers have admitted they still don’t know the full cost of repairing schools where RAAC has been discovered