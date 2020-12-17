Millions in east and south-east England to move into toughest Covid rules

More than two-thirds of England’s population will be living under the toughest coronavirus measures, as latest figures showed Covid cases are on the rise in every region of the country except one.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he regretted having to move yet more regions into Tier 3, but the action was necessary amid “significant pressure” on the NHS.

The latest UK figures show another 35,383 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – the huge leap compared to yesterday is down to an extra 11,000 cases which had gone unreported in Wales due to a technical problem.

Another 532 deaths have been reported, taking the total to 66,052.