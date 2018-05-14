Miliband, Clegg and Morgan unite on Brexit

A succession of backbench MPs went in and out of Downing Street today, as Theresa May attempts to stop her party’s infighting over Brexit. Officials have been explaining the pros and cons of the two customs options that have split the cabinet. There was some consensus, but that was between those opposed to a hard Brexit in different parties. Nicky Morgan, Nick Clegg and David Miliband say the country’s being “held to ransom” by “vocal Brexiteers”.