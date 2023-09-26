Migration is ‘existential challenge to the west’ – Home Sec calls for immigration rethink

It’s not enough to fear discrimination ‘simply for being gay or a woman’ to qualify for asylum – according to Suella Braverman – who’s been setting out her case against the global system for accepting refugees.

She described the rules as outdated and claimed the criteria for defining asylum had been diluted – a claim hotly disputed by human rights campaigners.

Tonight we’ll be looking at the evidence, from Africa to Europe and British shores – where are people fleeing from – and where do they arrive … in our first report here’s Amelia Jenne.