Midwifery watchdog criticised after baby deaths

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
A damning report has revealed that police evidence of unfit midwives was ignored for years by the watchdog meant to be overseeing their care. The report looked into the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s handling of the scandal, in which 11 babies and one mother died at Furness General Hospital. It found the regulator was “frequently incompetent” and, during its lengthy investigations, further “avoidable deaths” took place.