Midlands coronavirus death toll worst in England

212 patients in the Midlands have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours – far more even than London – with hospital admission rates in the region up by almost 50%.

With intense pressure on emergency departments, work to complete the new temporary Nightingale hospital in Birmingham’s National Exhibition centre is being ramped up.

One Intensive care consultant in the Midlands has told Channel 4 News he feels his team are at greater risk because of a lack of staffing.