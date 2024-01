Rishi Sunak has told MPs that last week’s strikes on Houthi infrastructure were unrelated to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Speaking to a largely sympathetic Commons, he said the US led attacks were carried out in self defence in response to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

But just before the Prime Minister made his statement news broke of another Houthi attack – this time a missile strike on a US owned ship in the Gulf of Aden.