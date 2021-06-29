Michael Sheen backs working class writers in creative industries

The actor Michael Sheen wants to get more people from more diverse backgrounds into the media industry – so he’s launched a scheme to open it up to people from working class and under-represented communities. The actor, whose starring roles include Frost Nixon and the Damned United, said the pandemic had revealed how his own path into the creative industries had “disappeared behind him”. Jon Snow spoke to Mr Sheen and to mother of six Maya Jordan, who’s one of the writers getting support from the new project, A Writing Chance.