Met Police settle civil case for ‘racial profiling’ of Black bank manager

Wrongly accused of gun crime, drug dealing, human trafficking, money laundering and even terrorism – homes repeatedly raided, stopped and searched by firearms officers, bank accounts frozen, suspended from work.

It sounds like the plot of a dystopian film – but it all happened to Dale Semper, a black bank manager from Enfield. After a seven year fight for justice, the Metropolitan police have settled the civil claim he brought for racial discrimination, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.