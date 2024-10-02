Channel 4 News Menu
2 Oct 2024

Met Police settle civil case for ‘racial profiling’ of Black bank manager

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

Wrongly accused of gun crime, drug dealing, human trafficking, money laundering and even terrorism – homes repeatedly raided, stopped and searched by firearms officers, bank accounts frozen, suspended from work.

It sounds like the plot of a dystopian film – but it all happened to Dale Semper, a black bank manager from Enfield. After a seven year fight for justice, the Metropolitan police have settled the civil claim he brought for racial discrimination, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.