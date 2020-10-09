Met police restraints ‘probably contributed’ to mentally ill man’s death, inquest jury finds

This report contains distressing images.

An inquest has found that there were failings by all parties involved in the death of a 35-year-old black man.

In March 2018, Kevin Clarke died after being restrained by police officers during a relapse in his schizophrenia.

Heard saying the words “I can’t breathe”, there are calls from the charity Inquest for his case to be seen in the context of other restraint cases that have raised concerns about multi-agency failings and police restraint on a person in mental health crisis.