Met police officers get jobs back after sacking for athlete stop and search

Two former Metropolitan police officers have been given back their jobs – after winning an appeal against their dismissal over a stop and search of two athletes.

Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks were sacked last October, after a disciplinary panel said they had lied about smelling cannabis as they searched Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos and his partner Bianca Williams.

The Police Appeals Tribunal said that ruling had been “irrational and inconsistent”.

Mr Dos Santos said he and Ms Williams would challenge today’s decision.