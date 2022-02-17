Met Police officers charged over messages in Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group

It’s been another day of shame for the Metropolitan Police force. Two serving and one former police officer have been charged with sending “grossly offensive” messages on WhatsApp.

The messages were uncovered as part of the investigation in to Wayne Couzens, the officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard last year.

While in a seperate case, a Met Police officer who worked on the parliamentary estate in Westminster has denied carrying out sex attacks on four women: David Carrick, 47, with a total of 29 offences against eight women between 2009 and 2020.