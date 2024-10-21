Met police officer not guilty of Chris Kaba murder

The officer who fired the shot that hit Chris Kaba in the head said he believed he and other officers were in mortal danger.

Kaba was unarmed but the police felt threatened by his driving and the jury at the Old Bailey found Martyn Blake, whose code name was NX121, not guilty of murder.

The Crown Prosecution Service defended their decision to charge him but are facing criticism from the police and Conservative politicians.

And the family of Chris Kaba and campaigners say the death is part of systemic racism and disproportionate killing of black men.

A warning: Ria Chatterjee’s report contains footage of the shooting