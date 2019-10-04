Met police criticised over inquiry into false VIP paedophile ring claims

“We are deeply, deeply sorry,” said the Metropolitan Police today in response to a former judge’s highly critical review of how it investigated an alleged VIP paedophile ring.

The report exposes many of the allegations made by Carl Beech as both “implausible” and “incredible”.

The former nurse is now serving an 18 year jail sentence, yet his original claims of kidnap, torture, rape and murder were accepted at face value by experienced police officers.