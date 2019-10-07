Met police chief “deeply sorry” for disastrous investigation into false claims of sexual abuse

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said she is “deeply sorry for the mistakes that were made” during the force’s investigations into false claims of sexual abuse and murder involving a series of leading establishment figures.
A police watchdog inquiry into how officers handled the allegations found ‘organisational failings’ – but no evidence of misconduct . Former MP Harvey Proctor – one of those falsely accused – described their report as a ‘whitewash’.