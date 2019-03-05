Met Commissioner links rise in violent crime to police cuts

Britain’s most senior police officer has said there is a link between falling police numbers and a rise in violent crime.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick was speaking about a surge in knife crime after two 17-year-olds were killed in stabbings at the weekend.

Her words contradicted the Prime Minister’s claim yesterday that cuts to funding could not be blamed.

We have been to speak to one youth worker who says that reduced funding has had a direct effect on violent crime.