The Met Police commissioner says his force has been left in a “hopeless position” – after the High Court ruled that officers could not be dismissed by having their vetting clearance removed.

Sir Mark Rowley said it was “absurd” not to be able to get rid of officers who could “not be trusted to work with women” or to “enter the homes of vulnerable people.”

The legal challenge was brought by a sergeant who had his vetted status removed after he was accused of sexual assault, which he denied.