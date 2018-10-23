MEPs condemn Facebook after data breach

The forecast for the next 5 days
Earlier this year, Channel 4 News and the Observer revealed allegations that the now-closed data firm Cambridge Analytica was behind a data grab of tens of millions of Facebook profiles.
This week, members of the European Parliament vote on a report recommending new measures in response to the scandal.
Today, MEPs condemned the social network, with Labour claiming that disinformation, data theft and voter manipulation remain a risk unless the EU takes action.