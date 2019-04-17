Mental healthcare group The Priory fined £300,000 over death of teenager

The mental healthcare group, the Priory, has been fined 300,000 pounds over the death of a teenager in their care. 14-year-old Amy El-Keria died in 2012, after being found in her room at one of the group’s psychiatric hospitals. An inquest found neglect had played a role in her death and the Priory pleaded guilty to a breach of health and safety law. Amy’s mother said today the case shows the Priory stands for “profit over safety.”